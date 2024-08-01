Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.430-1.430 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.9 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ACLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 7.7 %
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $252.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Axcelis Technologies
In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
