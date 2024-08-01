Axie Infinity 24-Hour Volume Reaches $31.08 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 31st. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $841.40 million and approximately $31.08 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00008859 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010520 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,949.60 or 0.99928899 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.11 or 0.00067361 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,409,610 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 148,378,326.11330697 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.75470527 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 465 active market(s) with $34,255,301.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.