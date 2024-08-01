B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 14,523 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,523 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.8% of B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $32,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,711,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,214,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $611.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $135.19 and a 52 week high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.67 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

