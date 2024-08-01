B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 21,129 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 98.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,129 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded up $5.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $193.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,395,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,635. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

