B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 407 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,562,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,209,000 after buying an additional 5,292,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $358,837,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Republic Services by 424.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,722,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,680,000 after buying an additional 1,393,918 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $130,892,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 361,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,681,000 after acquiring an additional 208,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on Republic Services from $196.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.69.

Republic Services Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE RSG traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $194.32. 1,478,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,861. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.23 and a fifty-two week high of $206.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $192.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,270,702.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth purchased 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $185.26 per share, for a total transaction of $100,040.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,040.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

