B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 265.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $202.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.11.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.44. 1,416,264 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.33 and a twelve month high of $232.75. The company has a market cap of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

