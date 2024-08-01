B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,733 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Main Street Capital worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Main Street Capital by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 938.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $51.18. 403,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,551. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $52.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 53.65%.

About Main Street Capital

(Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.