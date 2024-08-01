B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $6.62 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $489,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.60. 9,949,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,242,519. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $173.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

