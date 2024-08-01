B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 681.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 63,129 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Mosaic by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mosaic from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,858,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,574,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mosaic had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

