B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 160,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,913.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6,020.5% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

QYLD opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.05%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.