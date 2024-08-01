BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BAIYU Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BAIYU Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BYU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.19. 8,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,853. BAIYU has a 12-month low of $1.04 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.29.

BAIYU (NASDAQ:BYU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAIYU had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter.

BAIYU Company Profile

BAIYU Holdings, Inc engages in commodities trading and supply chain service businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's commodity trading business engages in purchasing non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum ingots, copper, silver, and gold from upstream metal and mineral suppliers and then selling to downstream customers.

