Barclays Raises UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target to $114.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s current price.

UMBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on UMBF

UMB Financial Price Performance

UMB Financial stock traded down $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.22. 372,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $105.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.28.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In related news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,698,104 shares in the company, valued at $138,208,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,650 shares of company stock worth $1,723,425. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. CWM LLC increased its position in UMB Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.