Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Stock Position Decreased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 769,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,505 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $32,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $205,324,000 after purchasing an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter valued at $2,185,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.55.

Baxter International Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE BAX traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.81. 5,260,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,922. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $47.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.