Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,106,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,811,000 after buying an additional 194,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,554,000 after buying an additional 833,928 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,352,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 12.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,396,000 after buying an additional 236,098 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XPRO. Barclays upgraded shares of Expro Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Expro Group

In other news, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 2,701,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $60,117,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,873,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,195,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 2,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $59,586.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,824.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of XPRO stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.36. 67,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,468. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Expro Group Holdings has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -123.33, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About Expro Group

(Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

