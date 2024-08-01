Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,100 LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LivaNova

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 56,623 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $3,403,608.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,068.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $52.12. 93,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,627. LivaNova PLC has a 12 month low of $42.75 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $294.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.17 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on LivaNova from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on LivaNova from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

