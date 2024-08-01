Bayesian Capital Management LP Makes New $249,000 Investment in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silk Road Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 0.1 %

SILK stock opened at $27.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 9.62. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 29.02%. The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SILK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

