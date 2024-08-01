Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases 1,900 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 9,196 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $169,674.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,307.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BKH. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Black Hills Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BKH traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 14,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.69. Black Hills Co. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.00 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

