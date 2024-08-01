Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $245,000 Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $1,001,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,865,000 after purchasing an additional 43,247 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 818.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 181,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 225,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,813 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 326,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49,973 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RILY opened at $19.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.05. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.84%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

