Bayesian Capital Management LP Takes $514,000 Position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,351,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,313,000 after purchasing an additional 155,653 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 312.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 77,996 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.48% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of BYND stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 199,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,983,976. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.21. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Beyond Meat’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $5.56.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

