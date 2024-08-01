Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires 233 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Roku by 160.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 835.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Roku during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Roku stock traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $54.86. 4,692,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,743,280. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.58.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.89.
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
