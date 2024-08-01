Beacon Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 12,241.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,016. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $76.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

