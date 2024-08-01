Beacon Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,277 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 404.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.58.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 1.7 %

DD traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 1,778,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,876. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.36. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

