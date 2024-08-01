Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.050-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.1 billion-$20.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.2 billion.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.13.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $241.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $284.48. The firm has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,713.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total value of $781,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $1,634,112. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

