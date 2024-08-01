Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Announces GBX 2.52 Dividend

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

LON:BBH opened at GBX 149.20 ($1.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £815.60 million and a PE ratio of 930.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 142.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 146.29. Bellevue Healthcare has a 52 week low of GBX 119.40 ($1.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 159.80 ($2.06).

Get Bellevue Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Southgate sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £4,008.63 ($5,156.46). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.