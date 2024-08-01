Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Benchmark Electronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.52-$0.58 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.520-0.580 EPS.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

BHE traded up $7.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 822,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,754. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. Benchmark Electronics has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $48.58.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benchmark Electronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BHE

Insider Buying and Selling at Benchmark Electronics

In other Benchmark Electronics news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,809.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,498.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,560 shares of company stock worth $688,374. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.