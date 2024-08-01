Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BHE. Fox Advisors cut Benchmark Electronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sidoti lowered Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

BHE traded up $7.18 on Wednesday, hitting $47.87. 822,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.99. Benchmark Electronics has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.51.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.75 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Stephen Mccreary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,498.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arvind Kamal sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $30,051.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,809.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,560 shares of company stock valued at $688,374 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Benchmark Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,658,000 after acquiring an additional 30,941 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 28,784 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 291,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 41,783 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 183,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 71,024 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company provides engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

