B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,269 shares during the quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 40,388 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 40,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner bought 11,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,615.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other B&G Foods news, EVP Scott E. Lerner purchased 11,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,615.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Sherrill bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,073,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 270,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,468.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 141,955 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

BGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,126,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,431. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The stock has a market cap of $681.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.61.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $475.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.93 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is -52.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Further Reading

