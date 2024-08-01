B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a payout ratio of 89.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.6%.

B&G Foods Price Performance

NYSE BGS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.59. 130,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,661. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $679.04 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average is $9.80.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $475.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha bought 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at $784,507.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott E. Lerner acquired 11,755 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,035.05. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 189,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,615.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce C. Wacha acquired 5,200 shares of B&G Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $44,668.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,507.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 141,955 shares of company stock worth $1,218,453. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

