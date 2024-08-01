Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.750-16.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 15.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Biogen also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.75-16.25 EPS.

Biogen Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of BIIB stock traded down $4.23 on Thursday, hitting $208.97. 729,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,486. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.52. Biogen has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $278.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of -0.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $283.00.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

