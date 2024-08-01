BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $64,233.13

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 31st. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $797.70 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $64,233.13 or 0.99864188 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00008750 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000940 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00011693 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007136 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00068346 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,648.77950858 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

