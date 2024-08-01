Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $287.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud updated its FY24 guidance to $4.12-4.38 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.120-4.380 EPS.

Blackbaud Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ BLKB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.38. 290,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,277. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 193.61 and a beta of 1.01.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares in the company, valued at $11,849,661.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 9,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $787,605.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 118,739 shares in the company, valued at $9,444,500.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $87,219.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,849,661.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,547,161 over the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

