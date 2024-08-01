Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Update

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BMN traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,288. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $21.51 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.55.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMN. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the first quarter valued at about $1,770,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 52.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $493,000.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

