BlackRock High Yield ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BRHY)

BlackRock High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:BRHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3897 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

BlackRock High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRHY traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.02. 846 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852. BlackRock High Yield ETF has a one year low of $50.35 and a one year high of $51.42.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.