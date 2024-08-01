BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance
LON:THRG opened at GBX 672 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 605.92. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 503 ($6.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 677.90 ($8.72). The company has a market cap of £629.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,187.50 and a beta of 1.17.
About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust
