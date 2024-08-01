BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG) to Issue GBX 3.75 Dividend

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust (LON:THRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share by the investment trust on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Stock Performance

LON:THRG opened at GBX 672 ($8.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 629.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 605.92. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 503 ($6.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 677.90 ($8.72). The company has a market cap of £629.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,187.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Get BlackRock Throgmorton Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.