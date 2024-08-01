Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Short Interest Down 9.4% in July

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700,000 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the June 30th total of 27,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BXMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,266,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 595.67 and a beta of 1.49. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $466.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.87 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,266.67%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $39,123.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,454.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,207,288.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,747,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 7,948,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,074,000 after buying an additional 686,881 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,169,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 528,950 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $6,355,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,096,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,316,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

