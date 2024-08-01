Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,686,530 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 180% from the previous session’s volume of 5,244,983 shares.The stock last traded at $17.05 and had previously closed at $19.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OWL. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Down 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 145.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $486.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.47 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 32,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 42,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

