BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKAG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1546 per share on Tuesday, August 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.
BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
BKAG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.29. 224,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,465. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.53. BNY Mellon Core Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $39.22 and a 1 year high of $42.65.
