Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Raised to C$98.00

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$98.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BEI.UN. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$86.50 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.00.

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up C$1.38 on Thursday, hitting C$79.38. 44,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,011. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$73.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$63.00 and a 1 year high of C$80.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.87, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

