Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP raised its position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 208.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 3.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.7% in the first quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.13. 7,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,057. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 2.09. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.73 and a fifty-two week high of $134.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $388.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.67 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.09.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,370.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael A. Love sold 1,079 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $118,916.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $232,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael A. Love sold 5,653 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $642,237.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,370.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,686. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

See Also

