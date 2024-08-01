Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 3,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,461. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.
Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial
About Brighthouse Financial
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.
