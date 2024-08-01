Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the June 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $22.97. 3,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,461. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.75.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

About Brighthouse Financial

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BHFAL Free Report ) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $5,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

