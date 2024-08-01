BrightView (NYSE:BV) Trading Up 8.1%

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.68 and last traded at $15.56. Approximately 222,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 677,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BV shares. Loop Capital raised BrightView to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of BrightView in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Baird R W raised BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BrightView has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.80.

BrightView Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.51.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. BrightView had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $672.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BrightView

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in BrightView by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BrightView in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

