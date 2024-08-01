Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $206.67.

BR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $213.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.76. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $164.99 and a twelve month high of $216.86.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total value of $687,862.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,779.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadridge Financial Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 93,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,209,000 after purchasing an additional 88,613 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.