Brokerages Set Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) PT at $44.25

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.25.

Several research firms have commented on GBCI. StockNews.com raised shares of Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

GBCI stock opened at $44.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.32. Glacier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.43 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 6.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.43%.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, CAO Don J. Chery sold 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $45,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,539 shares in the company, valued at $2,389,999.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 409.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

