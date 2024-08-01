Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Price Target Increased to $50.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $49.50 to $50.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:BN traded down $1.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,361,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,551. Brookfield has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.83 billion, a PE ratio of 77.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.13. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brookfield will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 400,000 shares of Brookfield stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,278,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 62.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 32,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 20.6% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 7,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

