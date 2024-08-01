Bruker (BRKR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm had revenue of $721.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Bruker to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200 day moving average of $76.04. Bruker has a 52 week low of $53.79 and a 52 week high of $94.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bruker from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

