Brunner (LON:BUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Brunner Trading Up 1.5 %
LON BUT opened at GBX 1,410.78 ($18.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £602.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,485.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,335.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,286.30. Brunner has a one year low of GBX 964 ($12.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.27).
Brunner Company Profile
