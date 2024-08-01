Brunner (LON:BUT) Declares Dividend of GBX 5.90

Brunner (LON:BUT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Brunner Trading Up 1.5 %

LON BUT opened at GBX 1,410.78 ($18.15) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £602.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1,485.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,335.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,286.30. Brunner has a one year low of GBX 964 ($12.40) and a one year high of GBX 1,420 ($18.27).

Brunner Company Profile

Further Reading

The Brunner Investment Trust PLC is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

