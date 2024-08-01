BTIG Research Boosts Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Price Target to $33.00

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Leonardo DRS from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRS traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $27.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Leonardo DRS has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $29.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.38 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Leonardo DRS by 1,325.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 165.8% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

