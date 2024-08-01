Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Short Interest Down 6.1% in July

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,426,000 after acquiring an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,515,000 after purchasing an additional 9,122 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 32,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $167.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

