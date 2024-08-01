Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $114.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s current price.
Bunge Global Trading Down 8.2 %
BG opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Global has a twelve month low of $86.10 and a twelve month high of $116.59.
Insider Transactions at Bunge Global
In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $2,065,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bunge Global
Bunge Global Company Profile
Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.
