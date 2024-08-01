Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 44,880 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total value of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.57, for a total transaction of $471,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,643,548.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $3,058,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,179,582.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $14,546,517. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 2.6 %

CDNS stock traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $260.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,801,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,656,624. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.77 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

